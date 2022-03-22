State-champion Christian Brothers HS boys basketball team honored at city hall

Purple Wave went 28-0 to capture the program's first gold ball since 1987

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It may have been pouring rain, but Christian Brothers High School boys basketball got its figurative day in the sun.

The Purple wave were honored at city hall Tuesday afternoon for their undefeated season.

CBHS went 28-0 en route to capturing the program's first state championship since 1987.

"Anytime we win championships and the guys represents the school in such a positive way, it's great for our school and I couldn't be happier for them," head coach Bubba Luckett said.

The Brothers topped Knoxville Catholic 79-72 in the title game. It was the perfect sendoff for four-star senior Chandler Jackson.

"It's my senior year and going out with a bang with my friends, my best friends, it's just a great way to leave the school and make history," Jackson said.