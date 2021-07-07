Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman, and Molly Qerim Rose to host their sports show First Take in Memphis as part of Southern Heritage Classic weekend

They will broadcast from Tiger Lane outside Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium the day before the big game.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stars will be out at the Southern Heritage Classic, even at 9 in the morning.

Wednesday, the organizers of the popular football game between Jackson State University and Tennessee State University announced that the hosts of the show First Take --Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman, and Molly Qerim Rose-- will broadcast from Tiger Lane outside Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium the day before the big game.

The audience will be allowed to enter at 7:30am on the morning of Friday, September 10, and the show starts at 9am. The event is free. You’re encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Organizers say there will be giveaways for the first 1,000 people in attendance.

