Reaction following sudden departure of Deion Sanders from JSU

JACKSON, Mississippi — Family, friends and Jackson State University alumni are in a state of shock following the sudden departure of Deion Sanders. Sanders has been named the head football coach for the University of Colorado Boulder, which has drawn a response on both sides.

Some are congratulating Sanders for a new step in his coaching career, while others see this as a move with serious implications for HBCUs.

Javier Bailey’s family has a strong connection to these schools. His parents went to Southern University and LeMoyne-Owen. Additionally, Bailey sent his sons to Southern and Tuskegee University.

“They said he meant more to them than just some ball,” Bailey said.

After his son Jabari lost his leg in a car accident, Tuskegee called Bailey and his wife, assuring them the school would see his son through graduation.

Bailey says this is part of the typical legacy of what HBCU’s stand for, but adds this could face issues with the recent announcement of Sanders move to Colorado.

“I don’t blame a man for making his money and getting his worth,” says Bailey, but adds that when Sanders first started at JSU, it was not about his paycheck, it was about bringing the needed attention to HBCU athletes and the schools themselves.

“He had the school spend money, and he went out and raised some funds to put first class training facilities at Jackson State,” Bailey said.

The JSU Tigers were taken into a new age under Sanders, but Bailey said this could have a negative result.

“Now the most negative part is that now he has sent a signal to all of these athletes out there, that hey look, go to an HBCU for a year or two and then look to transfer out,” Bailey said.

Earlier this year, Sanders called to pull the Tigers from the "Southern Heritage Classic." 33 years of tradition, history and rivalry between Jackson State and Tennessee State seemingly didn't mean much to him or his players.

Bailey says this has had economic and community-wide implications for both the JSU and Memphis as a whole.

“It meant something to the area," Bailey said. "It was more than a football game, it’s a social event, you know what I mean? It’s kind of like 'Memphis in May.' It’s something that black families, players and alumnus look forward to every year.”

"The Classic" is just one of many larger experiences many families across the country hold close to their heart — an important part of the HBCU experience.

“I wanted them to have that experience and I’m glad I did, so I can understand alumnus being disappointed, but parents are disappointed too,” Bailey said.

As for the fate of "The Classic" with Sanders no longer in the picture, TSU has stated that it looks forward to participating next year Sept. 7 to 9.