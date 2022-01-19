Taylor Jenkins out of NBA's health and safety protocols, back on sideline for Grizzlies-Bucks

The Grizzlies head coach missed six games while in COVID-19 protocols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins is back with the team and coaching in Milwaukee tonight after missing six games while in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Before the game, Jenkins told reporters he was grateful to be out of isolation.

"I got a little lonely," he said. "So it was nice to embrace everyone today in the gym for the first time in a while."

Assistants Darko Rajaković and Brad Jones took turns filling in as head coach. Combined, they led the Grizzlies to a 5-1 record in Jenkins' absence.

"Watching our group from afar, so much confidence in the players and the staff," he said. "What they've done, it's a true testament to the team we have."

On the day they welcomed Jenkins back, Memphis saw three key players enter health and safety protocols. Kyle Anderson, Desmond Bane, and Tyus Jones are not with the team, joining Killian Tillie who was already in protocols. Dillon Brooks remains out with an ankle injury.