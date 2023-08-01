How TCU RB coach Anthony Jones Jr. went from Memphis high school sidelines to National Championship Game

The former Cordova High School head football coach was hired at Memphis in 2017. He is in his first year with the Horned Frogs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Anthony Jones Jr. is a Memphis native first and foremost. He graduated from Westwood High School, played wide receiver at Chattanooga in college, before returning to the Bluff City as a high school football coach. Then-Memphis head coach Mike Norvell hired him at his running backs coach in 2017. Jones is now in his first season as TCU's running backs coach, and will be on the sideline for tonight's championship game.

ABC24 Sports' Clayton Collier caught up with Jones via Zoom to talk about his journey, and the Horned Frogs title game matchup with Georgia.

Clayton: "Anthony you're a long way from Cordova. Five years ago you were on the high school sidelines, now on Monday, you'll be coaching in the National Championship Game. How exciting is this?"

Anthony: "It's extremely exciting. It's a whirlwind . It's something that obviously as a coach and player you always dream of, and here in a couple days we get that opportunity to do that. To go play in the national championship game and play against a really good Georgia football team."

Never question God

Never doubt yourself

Never try to open a closed door

Never let people try to define you

Lets go home!!!

Better Yet.. Lets go to LA

“Just a kid from Westwood / Memphis”

HS Coach pic.twitter.com/pn9rX9l7lA — Anthony Jones Jr (@AnthonyJonesFB) January 1, 2023

Clayton: "Have you had any time to reflect on your journey and how quickly you have ascended?

Anthony: "Not really. Thought a little bit about it on the plane. I thought a little bit about it as the seconds winded down for our game against Michigan. And when the clock struck zero, it was a surreal moment. To go from coaching high school football back at Cordova High School and even before that Westwood High School. And then to be there in Arizona with my family and friends and all the TCU fans and to come up with of that magnitude was just a surreal moment for me."

Clayton: "Georgia is currently a 13 point favorite. Does your program like being in that underdog role?

Anthony: "We don't really pay attention to the numbers and what the odds are. We feel if the plane lands and the bus arrives, we have a chance. Obviously Georgia is a national brand and we feel the same way about our guys here at TCU as well. We don't really get into the odds and predictions. We want to make sure we play our best football and we'll see where the chips might fall."

Clayton: "You and I talked about this before the semifinal. Each of the four CFP teams had a Memphis connection. What does that say about the talent in the Memphis area?

Anthony: "I think it's a credit to the City of Memphis in general. The City of Memphis has always been known for having special people whether it's through athletics, the entertainment industry or education, Memphis has a city that is unique like no other. Recently here with high school football, people are starting to take notice of that. Not only does the credit go to the players, but to the high school coaches. Those guys do a tremendous job day in and day out working extremely hard. I think Memphis is right on par to being one the most talent rich areas in the country."

Clayton: "From the high schools sidelines to the National Championship Game. Anthony Jones Jr. good luck Monday, Memphis is going to be behind you."