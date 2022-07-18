Tennessee Baseball sets new program record at 2022 MLB Draft

The Vols had an all-time best ten players taken at the MLB Draft. That total was the second most of any school in this year's draft.

LOS ANGELES — Tennessee Baseball set a new program benchmark in the 2022 MLB Draft from July 17-19. Ten Vols were chosen throughout the 20-round process, which was the second most of any school in this year's event.

DAY ONE (Sunday, July 17):

Round 1, 28th overall (Houston): Junior outfielder Drew Gilbert

(Houston): Junior outfielder Drew Gilbert Round 1, 38th overall (Colorado): Junior outfielder Jordan Beck

(Colorado): Junior outfielder Jordan Beck Round 2, 52nd overall (NY Mets): Sophomore pitcher Blade Tidwell

DAY TWO (Monday, July 18):

Round 3, 84th overall (Washington): Senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb

(Washington): Senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb Round 3, 89th overall (LA Angels): Redshirt junior pitcher Ben Joyce

(LA Angels): Redshirt junior pitcher Ben Joyce Round 6, 168th overall (Arizona): Junior pitcher Will Mabrey

(Arizona): Junior pitcher Will Mabrey Round 6, 174th overall (Minnesota): Redshirt sophomore second baseman Jorel Ortega

(Minnesota): Redshirt sophomore second baseman Jorel Ortega Round 7, 207th overall (Detroit): Junior outfielder Seth Stephenson

(Detroit): Junior outfielder Seth Stephenson Round 7, 221st overall (Chicago White Sox): Junior pitcher Mark McLaughlin

DAY THREE (Tuesday, July 19):

Round 14, 411th overall (Washington): Junior shortstop Cortland Lawson

The previous program record of eight players was set in the 1992 MLB Draft, when the eighth Vol wasn't taken until the 50th and final round.

Tennessee's ten picks was second only to Oklahoma, which had 11 players taken in the 2022 MLB Draft. The Vols had the most picks following day two, but the Sooners' four selections on day three pushed them to the top.

It is important to note that a player may come back to Tennessee if they have remaining collegiate eligibility and choose not to sign with the team that drafted them.