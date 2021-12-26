Tennessee football begins bowl prep in Nashville with no players in COVID-19 protocol

While neither UT or Purdue have reported COVID-19 issues, Music City Bowl officials have canceled the bowl's official Welcome Party scheduled for Monday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After a short break for Christmas, Tennessee football arrive in Nashville on Saturday ahead of the Music City Bowl.

The Vols (7-5) play Purdue (8-4) on Thursday at Nissan Stadium at 3:00 p.m. for the first bowl game of the Josh Heupel era at Tennessee.

Tennessee held its first practice at Vanderbilt Stadium on Sunday morning and UT spokesperson, Bill Martin told WBIR that no players are in COVID-19 protocol at this time.

Josh Heupel said previously that UT's team vaccination rate is above 90%.

However, according to officials, out of 'an abundance of caution', Monday’s Music City Bowl official Welcome Party has been cancelled.

"While neither team has reported COVID-19 issues, the Bowl has opted to forgo its only joint player event during Bowl Week."