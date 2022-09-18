Tennessee football comes in at No. 11 in latest AP Top 25 poll

The Vols are off to a 3-0 start to the season for the first time since 2016.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football is coming off a 63-6 victory over Akron, and the Vols come into this week's AP Top 25 Football Poll ranked at No. 11.

POLL ALERT: No. 18 Washington jumps into AP Top 25 and Penn State, Oregon move into top 15; Georgia solidifies top spot.



UT is off to a 3-0 start to the season for the first time since 2016, which is also the last time the Vols have had an AP ranking higher than No. 14. The highest the Vols were ranked in 2016 was 9th overall.