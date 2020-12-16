Tennessee football early signing period - Class of 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The next class of Tennessee Vol football players is finally taking shape with the early signing period. It begins on Dec. 16 and runs through Dec. 18. Follow along throughout the week as players make it official and sign with Tennessee. We'll keep you updated with the latest information from the new players, including profiles on what they bring to the table brought to you by GoVols247Sports recruiting editor Ryan Callahan.
As of Wednesday morning, Tennessee had 21 players with known hard commitments for the Class of 2021.
Aaron Willis, 4-star linebacker
Amari McNeill, three-star lineman
Christian Charles, three-star athlete
KaTron Evans, four-star defensive lineman
Tiyon Evans, four-star JUCO running back
Miles Campbell, four-star tight end
Trinity Bell, three-star tight end