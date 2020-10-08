Tennessee football players join "We Want To Play" movement on social media

Several players voiced support for college football as an uncertain season looms on the horizon.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — On Sunday night, Tennessee football players joined many other student-athletes on social media, voicing their support for a college football season in 2020. Several players used the "We Want to Play" hashtag directly, including linebacker Henry To'o To'o, quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and cornerback Alontae Taylor.

The rallying cry for the players came after several reports throughout the day from outlets like Sports Illustrated, The Athletic and ESPN that the Big Ten was moving toward canceling the fall sports season, including football, and pushing for the other Power 5 conferences to follow suit.

Earlier this weekend, the first Group of 5 conference, the Mid-American Conference, announced it was postponing fall sports, looking to put together a season in the spring.

Worked way too hard for this. #WeWantToPlay — 11 (@HenryTootoo1) August 10, 2020