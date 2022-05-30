Tennessee, Ole Miss secure spots in NCAA baseball tournament

Tennessee's #1 overall seed is the highest in the program's history.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Volunteers are the number one overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament.

Tennessee will host a regional in this year's tournament with a bracket including Alabama State, Georgia Tech and Campbell University.

The Vols (53-7) have dominated all season. They have the best record in all of college baseball and breezed through the SEC, capturing the regular season and tournament championships.

Ole Miss baseball (32-22) also sees their season continue after the Rebels were picked to play in the Coral Gables regional with No. 6 Miami, Arizona and Canisius. It's Ole Miss' fourth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Despite having a losing conference record (14-16) and falling to Vanderbilt in the first round of the SEC Tournament, Ole Miss is one of nine SEC teams in the tournament, receiving an at-large bid.

No caption necessary pic.twitter.com/mWc2KebWVl — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) May 30, 2022