Tennessee, Ole Miss secure spots in NCAA baseball tournament

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Volunteers are the number one overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament.
Tennessee will host a regional in this year's tournament with a bracket including Alabama State, Georgia Tech and Campbell University.
The Vols (53-7) have dominated all season. They have the best record in all of college baseball and breezed through the SEC, capturing the regular season and tournament championships.
Ole Miss baseball (32-22) also sees their season continue after the Rebels were picked to play in the Coral Gables regional with No. 6 Miami, Arizona and Canisius. It's Ole Miss' fourth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Despite having a losing conference record (14-16) and falling to Vanderbilt in the first round of the SEC Tournament, Ole Miss is one of nine SEC teams in the tournament, receiving an at-large bid.
Regional tournaments begin Friday, June 3. National seeds that win their region will then host a super regional, if possible. Otherwise, super regional sites are announced once the regional round finishes.