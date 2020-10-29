Online sports betting coming to Tennessee Sunday

"We are really excited to be launching in Tennessee," says FanDuel CMO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Online sports betting is officially coming to Tennessee this Sunday, with four sports books approved to launch.

"If you're anywhere within the state lines of Tennessee, you can download our FanDuel app and use it," said FanDuel Chief Marketing Officer Mike Raffensperger.

In addition to FanDuel, Draft Kings, Bet MGM and Tennessee Action 24/7 will all begin taking bets Sunday, bringing what Raffensperger said is estimated to be a $15 billion industry at maturity nationally, to the Mid South.

"And judging from the success we enjoyed early in subsequent states that have launched, we think that number might actually be a little light," he said with a smirk.

Raffensperger says local business will benefit from the new presence of online sports betting.

"We are really excited to be launching in Tennessee, and so we'll be making material investments locally in the advertising marketplace, in partnerships with local teams, clubs, and associations," he said.

The new online frontier also brings increased competition to local casinos and sportsbooks.

"The gaming industry is very competitive," Tunica Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Webster Franklin said. "States are now expanding gaming everywhere."

But Franklin says in-person sports betting is not going away anytime soon.

"I think there is always going to be a place for the sportsbook at a casino," Franklin said. "People still like to get together, even in these crazy times of COVID, and watch their favorite game and put a bet on their game. I think Tunica will always have a place, and we welcome people to come and do that here."