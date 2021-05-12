Tennessee Titans release 2021 schedule, will kick off season against Arizona at Nissan Stadium

The Tennessee Titans will play three primetime games this season.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans will start their 2021 season at home, playing in Nissan Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals.

They released their schedule on Wednesday, announcing that they are expected to play three primetime games in the upcoming season. Two of those games will be at home as well.

The team will play three of their first five games on the road.

"I know this is a fun day for our fans, team and organization as we get ready for football this fall," said Titans Coach Mike Vrabel. "We understand how critical each game is on our schedule and there will certainly be difficult stretches each season because of injuries, opponents and travel."

Their game against the Cardinals is scheduled for 12 p.m. The Titans will also play against the Buffalo Bills in a Monday Night Football game on Oct. 18 at 7:15 p.m. before hosting the San Francisco 49ers in a Thursday Night Football game Dec. 23.

"We are excited our fans get to experience a couple of home primetime games and our players certainly feed off the fans' energy," said Vrabel. "We will be opening at home for the first time since I became head coach and I am happy our fans will be there to kick off the season with us."

Week 1

Date: September 12.

Opponent: Arizona Cardinals.

Time/TV: Noon (CBS).

Last year's record: 8-8.

Week 2

Date: September 19.

Opponent: at Seattle Seahawks.

Time/TV: 3:25 p.m. (CBS).

Last year's record: 12-4.

Week 3

Date: September 26.

Opponent: Indianapolis Colts.

Time/TV: Noon (CBS).

Last year's record: 11-5.

Week 4

Date: October 3.

Opponent: at New York Jets.

Time/TV: Noon (CBS).

Last year's record: 2-14.

Week 5

Date: October 10.

Opponent: at Jacksonville Jaguars.

Time/TV: Noon (CBS).

Last year's record: 1-15.

Week 6

Date: October 18 (Monday night).

Opponent: Buffalo Bills.

Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. (ESPN).

Last year's record: 13-3.

Week 7

Date: October 24.

Opponent: Kansas City Chiefs.

Time/TV: Noon (CBS).

Last year's record: 14-2.

Week 8

Date: October 31.

Opponent: at Indianapolis Colts.

Time/TV: Noon (CBS).

Last year's record: 11-5.

Week 9

Date: November 7.

Opponent: at Los Angeles Rams.

Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. (NBC).

Last year's record: 10-6.

Week 10

Date: November 14.

Opponent: New Orleans Saints.

Time/TV: Noon (CBS).

Last year's record: 12-4.

Week 11

Date: November 21.

Opponent: Houston Texans.

Time/TV: Noon (CBS).

Last year's record: 4-12.

Week 12

Date: November 28.

Opponent: at New England Patriots.

Time/TV: Noon (CBS).

Last year's record: 7-9.

Week 13

Date: December 5.

Opponent: BYE.

Week 14

Date: December 12.

Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars.

Time/TV: Noon (CBS).

Last year's record: 1-15.

Week 15

Date: December 19.

Opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers.

Time/TV: Noon (CBS).

Last year's record: 12-4.

Week 16

Date: December 23 (Thursday night).

Opponent: San Francisco 49ers.

Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Last year's record: 6-10.

Week 17

Date: January 2.

Opponent: Miami Dolphins.

Time/TV: Noon (CBS).

Last year's record: 10-6.

Week 18

Date: January 9.

Opponent: at Houston Texans.

Time/TV: Noon (CBS).

Last year's record: 4-12.

Preseason Schedule

Week 1 – at Atlanta Falcons … Friday, August 13 at 6 p.m. (WKRN)

Week 2 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers … Saturday, August 21 at 6:30 p.m. (WKRN)