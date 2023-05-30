Tennessee transfer, Memphis native Cameron Miller commits to Tigers

The MAHS standout returns home after one season in Knoxville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —

Memphis football is bringing a local talent home.

Tennessee defensive back Cameron Miller has transferred to Memphis, his father Cedric Miller tells ABC24.

The 6-foot-1, 206 pound back entered the transfer portal May 1 after redshirting his freshman season.

Miller, a four-star prospect out of high school, graduated from Memphis Academy of Health Sciences prior to its closure last summer. Coached by his father, Miller led MAHS to a 2A state quarterfinal appearance in 2021, playing both wide receiver and corner. He also lettered in basketball and track.

That versatility will be put to work at Memphis, where Miller will be used at defensive back and special teams.

In coming to Memphis, Miller follows in his father's footsteps. Cedric played linebacker for the Tigers from 1993-97.