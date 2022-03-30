Tennessee Vols baseball commit draws inspiration from MiLB brother

Houston High School sophomore Robinson Martin hopes to play in the big leagues with his brother, Rudy, a Triple-A outfielder with the Washington Nationals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Along the left field line at Houston High School are the names of three Mustangs who have made it to the big leagues:

Matt Cain, Brent Dlugach and Stu Pomeranz.

"They all played here. They all walked these halls just like you're walking each day," Longtime head coach Lane McCarter said of how he uses those names to inspire his players. "If that's your ultimate goal, it's not just going to happen. Is it a dream or a goal? If it's a goal, then you've got to work for it."

Sophomore Robinson Martin finds inspiration a little closer to home; specifically, in his home. His brother, Rudy, is a Triple-A outfielder in the Washington Nationals organization.

"He's been someone I've been looking up to for my entire life," Robinson said. "He like leads me to where I want to be."

A ten-year age differences separates them, but baseball has always brought these brothers together.

"He pushes me, him and my dad push me," Robinson said. "By knowing where he's at, knowing I can get there, that's already helping me enough."

Robinson is well on his way, committing to Tennessee in early February.

"Tennessee was the biggest school I talked to," he said. "It's kind of where I wanted to go. It's in-state, my family can travel there. It's going to be fun."

We are excited to see @Robinsonmar4 take his game to the next level!#elevateyourgame pic.twitter.com/LWjDY7nBuT — Easley Baseball Club (@EasleyBaseballC) February 10, 2022

He one day hopes to play with his brother in the show, though he's seen first-hand how grueling the path to the majors can be.

"He's been there in 5-6 years and hasn't made it in one MLB game," he said. "It's a tough road to get there."

But so long as it remains his goal, McCarter says he believes in his shortstop.