2022 Citi Open tournament lineup now includes Venus Williams

Four former World No. 1s and seven Grand Slam champions are now set to compete in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON — Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion and former World No. 1 singles player, Venus Williams will play at the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington D.C. this summer, a spokesperson for the tournament tells WUSA9. The 2022 Citi Open, scheduled for July 30 - Aug. 7 in Rock Creek Park, will be Williams' Citi Open debut.

Williams accepted a wild card into the event, where she will compete in singles draw for the first time this season. Although, this will be Venus’ first time competing in the Citi Open, she has a lot of history in Washington D.C.. Williams competed in World Team Tennis for nine seasons with the Washington Kastles. She was a member of the undefeated 2011 and 2012 championship teams and was named Finals MVP in 2012.

“I am excited to be playing the Citi Open for the first time this summer,” said Williams. “I love Washington, D.C. and returning to the nation’s capital to play in front of a community that has supported me so strongly feels like a homecoming. I am looking forward to being back on the courts and competing in D.C. soon,” Williams said.

Williams holds 49 career singles titles and 22 career doubles titles, including seven Grand Slam singles titles and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles.

The Citi Open will be stacked with talent this year. The tournament will host four former World No. 1 players, seven Grand Slam champions, four former Citi Open titlist, four gold medalists and 10 top 20 players among the men’s and women’s fields. Williams will participate in a Citi Open field that features top players from the ATP and WTA, including three-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 Andy Murray, 2022 Wimbledon finalist and 2019 Citi Open champion Nick Kyrgios, D.C. native Frances Tiafoe, 2022 Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz, 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, two-time Grand Slam champions and former World No. 1s Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka, 2015 Citi Open and 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens, 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and more.