The Grizzlies took all the momentum from the Timberwolves, here's how Memphis keeps it in Game Four

Following the largest playoff comeback in team history, the Grizz have a chance to steal two on the road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis miracle courtesy of a Minneapolis meltdown.

The Grizzlies 26-point comeback win Thursday night to take a 2-1 series lead over the Timberwolves was the largest in franchise playoff history and a reminder that this team's greatest strength is its resolve.

Not once, but twice they appeared done for. A Malik Beasley triple at the start of the second quarter put the Timberwolves in front 47-21. The Grizzlies answered back with a 23-4 run over the remaining 10:28 of the first half, hitting the locker room down just seven.

After clawing back, Minnesota re-established a 25-point lead toward the end of the third. The Timberwolves win probability climbed to an astounding 99.6%. For the Grizzlies, that was all the chance they needed, piecing together a 21-0 run to tie the game at 83-83.

"We all know the game is never over until there are zeros on the clock," Ja Morant said.

There was 15:10 left on the clock to be exact. In that time, Memphis outscored Minnesota 50-16 to close out Game Three.

"They'll probably be a lot of people drinking tonight with that 'L,'" Morant said.

Here is how the Grizzlies keep the drinks flowing in the Twin Cities with a Game Four win:

1) Hit first

Minnesota just had their heart ripped out on their home floor; they will be hungry to re-assert themselves come Saturday night.

The Grizzlies regained full ownership of the momentum on Thursday night. They can keep a stranglehold on it with an effective start to Game Four, something they have not done this series.

2) Stick with the frontcourt gameplan

Steven Adams was a DNP in Game Three after playing just three minutes in the Game Two win. Taylor Jenkins started Kyle Anderson in his place, allowing Brandon Clarke to be the hero off the bench with 20 points and eight rebounds.

With Minnesota's bigs balancing foul trouble, the combination of Anderson, Clarke and Xavier Tillman Sr. stepping up minimized the impact of an ineffective night from Jaren Jackson Jr. The Grizzlies depth up front will be key to getting a chance to close out the series in Memphis on Tuesday.

3) Keep the Wolves Big Three under 60