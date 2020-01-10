'The Rock' promises 'electrifying' XFL comeback in Spring 2022

The XFL, under new ownership, is planning its comeback once again.

The XFL will remain on the sidelines for at least one more year.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, one of the new owners of the league, announced Thursday that the plan is for the XFL to return in Spring 2022.

"As owners, we’re proud to champion our XFL players, coaches, cities and fans into an electrifying 2022 season! It’s an uphill battle - but we’re hungry, humble and no one will outwork us. A league of culture, passion & purpose," Johnson tweeted Thursday morning.

The XFL's second iteration, which was backed by World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon, ended in bankruptcy after the season had to be canceled midway through due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But in August, investment firm RedBird Capital, along with The Rock and businesswoman Dany Garcia purchased the league for $15 million.

The XFL had eight franchises during its return 2020 season and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox. But spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season.

The XFL also played one season in 2001.