The University of Florida football team has experienced an increase in positive COVID-19 tests, according to a release from Athletic Director Scott Stricklin.

So, the university decided Tuesday to pause all team activities out of an abundance of caution. Earlier on Tuesday, the team announced five new positive COVID-19 cases.

Head Coach Dan Mullen has been in communication with football players and their parents, according to a release from the University of Florida. He has also been in conversations with the Southeastern Conference office, last week's opponent Texas A&M and LSU, this week's opponent.

The Tennessee Vols are scheduled to face the Florida Gators on Dec. 5.