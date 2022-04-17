Three keys to the Grizzlies evening their playoff series with the Timberwolves in Game Two

What went wrong in the Grizzlies Game One defeat, and what needs to change ahead of Game Two

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Game One was what we expected this series to be: a battle.

The Timberwolves struck first, taking Saturday's series opener, 130-117. Here are three keys for the Grizzlies to even the series in Game Two on Tuesday night:

1) Rebounding

The Grizzlies cleaned the glass better than any other team in the NBA this season. That did not translate in Game One, with the Timberwolves ending plus 11 on the boards.

Steven Adams was exposed by Minnesota's athleticism, ending the night with zero points and three rebounds in 24 largely ineffective minutes.

Memphis will need inspired minutes from their bigs in Game Two.

2) Foul Trouble

Jaren Jackson Jr. has to avoid it; Memphis needs to get Karl-Anthony Towns into it. Both big men were Top 3 in the NBA in total fouls committed this season. After a 29 point, 13 rebound effort in Game One, a few early fouls would go a long way in Game Two.

3) Make Anthony Edwards Uncomfortable :

In his playoff debut, Anthony Edwards looked like a season veteran, tallying a game-high 36 points in the win.

Dillon Brooks did his job, locking down De'Angelo Russell, who was limited to just 10 points on Saturday.

Overall, Memphis will need to bring the physicality in Game Two, something Desmond Bane touched on postgame.