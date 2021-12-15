Three-star WR Cameron Miller signs with Tennessee Vols, will head to Knoxville in January

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis to Knoxville pipeline continues to produce for Tennessee.
MAHS senior wide receiver Cameron Miller signed with the Vols Wednesday morning. Miller, who committed to UT-Knoxville in July, will enroll at Tennessee for the spring semester.
"That's where I want to be," he said. "I just want to be there early with the guys so I can learn the offense well. That's all it's about, just being comfortable and well-known in the system you're going to."
Miller was the 15th-best recruit in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound prospect had offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Memphis, Michigan, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oregon and many more.
MAHS celebrated two signings Wednesday. Senior Charles Perkins signed with UT-Martin, choosing the Skyhawks over Campbell and Gulf Coast Community College.