Three-star WR Cameron Miller signs with Tennessee Vols, will head to Knoxville in January

The MAHS graduate committed to the Vols in July, teammate Charles Perkins signed with UT-Martin Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis to Knoxville pipeline continues to produce for Tennessee.

MAHS senior wide receiver Cameron Miller signed with the Vols Wednesday morning. Miller, who committed to UT-Knoxville in July, will enroll at Tennessee for the spring semester.

"That's where I want to be," he said. "I just want to be there early with the guys so I can learn the offense well. That's all it's about, just being comfortable and well-known in the system you're going to."

Miller was the 15th-best recruit in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound prospect had offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Memphis, Michigan, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oregon and many more.