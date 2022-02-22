Tigers extend offer to one-armed basketball star Hansel Enmanuel

The internet sensation from the Dominican Republic also has offers from Bethune-Cookman University and Tennessee State University.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway extended an offer to perhaps one of the most talked-about basketball recruits of this year.

Hansel Enmanuel is a 6-foot-4 guard from the Dominican Republic, posting almost 26 points and 11 rebounds per game for the Life Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida.

247Sports describes Enmanuel as a tremendous athlete who competes every time he steps on the floor. He's currently ranked in the top 35 for his position amongst high school players nationally.

He also only has one arm.

Enmanuel lost his arm at six years old when a wall fell on him, trapping him under rubble for two hours.

When crews finally rescued him, doctors told him they had to amputate.

The loss of an arm has not detered Enmanuel from basketball stardom.

"I asked God for all of this," Enmanuel said. "I haven't complained since I arrived to the United States. I'm giving him thanks and working hard."

Rapper J Cole was inspired by the high schooler's story and decided to make him the face of a new clothing line, releasing a promotion on YouTube last week.

Enmanuel and J Cole are encouraging dreamers not to give up and make their dreams a reality.

"I'm focused on my thing, because we can be distracted from what we want," Enmanuel said.