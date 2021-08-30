Tigers football releases depth chart, do not name starting quarterback

Grant Gunnell and Seth Henigen were listed at starting quarterback on the depth chart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tigers football released its depth chart Monday, ahead of Saturday's season opener at Nicholls State.

Head coach Ryan Silverfield did not name a starting quarterback, saying he will evaluate this week's practice before naming a Week 1 starter. Arizona transfer Grant Gunnell and freshman Seth Henigan were listed as starters on the depth chart.

Silverfield admitted the starting quarterback will be a "week-to-week" deal, meaning the QB battle, once a four-man competition, will likely continue beyond this weekend.

"They've all stood out," Silverfield said of his quarterback room. "That's the positive thing. I'm very comfortable with it. So it's not me here saying that none of them have stood out, they've all done a nice job. Ultimately, I have to decide who puts us in the best situation."

Other highlights from Monday's depth chart release:

Freshman Brandon Thomas was listed as the top running back option over Marquavius Weaver and Rodrigues Clark.

Redshirt senior Gabriel Rogers was listed as a starting receiver, alongside Calvin Austin III and Javon Ivory.