Memphis Tigers men's, women's tennis teams earn NCAA Tournament bids

The Tigers women's team earned its second NCAA Tournament bid in program history after winning a conference title. The men's team earned an at-large bid.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Both Memphis Tigers men's and women's tennis teams earned NCAA Tournament bids in their respective divisions Monday.

The women's team (20-6), after winning the American Athletic Conference championship, earned their second tournament bid in program history, the first since 2013.

They will open NCAA Tournament play Friday at 3 p.m. against Georgia Tech in Auburn, Alabama. With a win Friday against the Yellow Jackets, Memphis would advance to play either host Auburn or Jackson State Saturday at noon.

The Tigers' 20 wins on the season are their most since winning 23 matches in 1987.



"We take a lot of pride in our City and our program, and these girls have overcome a lot of adversity," Tiger head coach Hayden Perez said. "These kids work so hard, and to be in this position means so much to all of us. We are excited to hit the courts this weekend in Auburn."



Admission is free at the Yarbrough Tennis Center this weekend.

The men’s tennis team earned its eighth NCAA Tournament bid in the last 10 seasons and will open play Friday at 9 a.m. against Duke in Knoxville, Tennessee. With a win against the Blue Devils, Memphis would advance to play either host Tennessee or Tennessee Tech Saturday at noon CT.

No. 36 Memphis (16-7) also played in Knoxville in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, where it defeated Georgia Tech in the first round before bowing out to Tennessee in the second round.

“I’m so proud of the guys on this team who have put in such hard work all season long,” Memphis head coach Paul Goebel said. “The commitment they made over the summer and into the fall speaks volumes, and our seniors have set the stage so well for our newcomers. The team comradery has been something special all year, and I’m just really excited to watch them play again.”

Tickets will be available in advance or on-site at Barksdale Stadium this weekend.