Memphis let a 14-point halftime lead slip away in home loss to Racers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Penny Hardaway didn't rip his veterans as he did following last week's losses to Georgia and Ole Miss. Instead, he blamed "bad coaching."

"I didn't do anything right tonight," he said. "I let my guys down."

Memphis fell to Murray State 74-72, despite leading by 14 at halftime. The Tigers have now lost four straight games for the first time in Hardaway's tenure.