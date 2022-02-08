Tigers soccer player named to Canadian National Team for upcoming tournament

Memphis Women's Soccer player Tanya Boychuk will play for Team Canada in the Arnold Clark Cup in the U.K.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis women’s soccer player Tanya Boychuk has been named to the Canadian National Team to take part in the Arnold Clark Cup beginning February 17.

“All of us here at Memphis could not be prouder of Tanya,” said head coach Brooks Monaghan. “For all of the hard work she puts into the sport, she absolutely deserves this opportunity.”

Boychuk, who has been a regular in the Canadian Youth National Team system, was named this past year to the American Athletic Conference All-Conference First Team, United Soccer Coaches All-South Region First Team and United Soccer Coaches All-American Scholar Second Team after helping lead her team to a 14-5-2 finish, a AAC Conference Tournament Championship and an NCAA Tournament second round appearance.

This will be Boychuk’s first call-up to the senior national team as she joins only two other players that were called for the first time by head coach Bev Priestman.

She will also be one of only two active collegiate players that will be joining the Canadian squad for the tournament.

"Not only is this an amazing honor for her, but it is an honor for us as her team to be able to watch and support her," Monaghan said. "Our program has had a history of success with our Canadians, and being able to watch our past and present players get an opportunity to represent their country…is not only an amazing experience for them, but an amazing experience for our Tiger soccer family.”

Boychuk is the third Tiger in as many weeks to get called into a Canadian National Team event. She joins Grace Stordy and incoming Tiger Izzy Monck to get recognized on the national level.