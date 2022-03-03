Tigers take care of business at South Florida, eye Sunday's regular season finale versus No. 14 Houston

Memphis has won nine of their last games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers took care of business against the South Florida Bulls 73-64, their ninth win in the last 10 games.

Projected to be the second-to-last team in the NCAA Tournament according to Joe Lunardi, Thursday's game was an absolute must-win for Memphis facing an 8-20 Bulls squad.

The victory was not without its shaky moments. With 2:30 remaining in the first half, Sam Hines Jr. hit a pair of free throws to make it 25-24 Tigers. Jalen Duren and Alex Lomax combined for a 7-0 run to give Memphis an eight-point lead heading into halftime.

Memphis opened the second half with three-straight buckets, giving them a 38-27 edge, and the distance they needed to pull away for good.

Jalen Duren led all scorers with 16 points and 10 rebounds, going 7-13 from the floor. In all, five Tigers finished in double figures. Tyler Harris added 14 off the bench, Alex Lomax posted 12 along with four assists, and DeAndre Williams and Landers Nolley II each contributed 11.