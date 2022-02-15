Tigers top Cincinnati, 81-74 for sixth straight win

Memphis earns a sweep of Cincy for the first time since 1995

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Tigers defeated Cincinnati 81-74 on Tuesday night, earning their sixth consecutive win.

The victory marked the Tigers first series sweep of the Bearcats since 1995.

Memphis led by as much as 16 early in the second half, before Cincinnati made their move. With 8:15 to play, Ody Oguama flushed a dunk to cut the Memphis lead to 60-56.

Jalen Duren responded with a midrange jumper, an alley oop slam and a layup to put the Tigers up double-digits again, and stifle the Bearcats comeback attempt.

Tyler Harris posted a team-high 15 points. Duren and Landers Nolley II each added 13, while Lester Quinones contributed 12. Josh Minott was the fifth Tiger in double figures, scoring 10 points and six rebounds in 15 minutes.