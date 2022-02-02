Tigers women's basketball hosts panel as part of National Girls and Women in Sports Day celebration

Panel of local women in sports leadership positions shared professional experience prior to the Tigers game versus Cincinnati

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis athletics department celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day with a panel discussion prior to Tigers women's basketball's game against Cincinnati.

The panel consisted of women who currently hold positions with sporting teams in the Memphis area.

Panelists included:

Lauren Ashman, Executive Associate Athletics Director and Senior Women’s Administrator for the University of Memphis

Jessie Carmack, Assistant Athletic Director for Internal Operations, Senior Women’s Administrator and Head Women’s Basketball Coach at Christian Brothers University

Abusheri Ohwofasa, Vice President, Community Engagement & Exec. Director at the Memphis Grizzlies