Tigers women's basketball hosts panel as part of National Girls and Women in Sports Day celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis athletics department celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day with a panel discussion prior to Tigers women's basketball's game against Cincinnati.
The panel consisted of women who currently hold positions with sporting teams in the Memphis area.
Panelists included:
- Lauren Ashman, Executive Associate Athletics Director and Senior Women’s Administrator for the University of Memphis
- Jessie Carmack, Assistant Athletic Director for Internal Operations, Senior Women’s Administrator and Head Women’s Basketball Coach at Christian Brothers University
- Abusheri Ohwofasa, Vice President, Community Engagement & Exec. Director at the Memphis Grizzlies
Tigers head coach Katrina Merriweather also spoke at the panel. The first 500 fans in attendance of the game also received a special t-shirt that celebrates women and girls in sports