x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Tigers women's basketball hosts panel as part of National Girls and Women in Sports Day celebration

Panel of local women in sports leadership positions shared professional experience prior to the Tigers game versus Cincinnati

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis athletics department celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day with a panel discussion prior to Tigers women's basketball's game against Cincinnati. 

The panel consisted of women who currently hold positions with sporting teams in the Memphis area. 

Panelists included:

  • Lauren Ashman, Executive Associate Athletics Director and Senior Women’s Administrator for the University of Memphis
  • Jessie Carmack, Assistant Athletic Director for Internal Operations, Senior Women’s Administrator and Head Women’s Basketball Coach at Christian Brothers University
  • Abusheri Ohwofasa, Vice President, Community Engagement & Exec. Director at the Memphis Grizzlies

Tigers head coach Katrina Merriweather also spoke at the panel. The first 500 fans in attendance of the game also received a special t-shirt that celebrates women and girls in sports

In Other News

Tigers women's basketball hosts panel as part of National Girls and Women in Sports Day celebration