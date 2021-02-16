Tim Banks named Tennessee defensive coordinator

Tim Banks has been named Tennessee's new defensive coordinator, head coach Josh Heupel announced on Monday evening.



"Tim brings great energy, passion and experience to the Tennessee football family," Heupel said. "His defenses are known for their aggressive style, as well as their multiple coverages and fronts. He's coached in big games and has a proven track record of success on the field and in recruiting."



Banks comes to UT with 14 years of FBS defensive coordinator experience, including four seasons at Illinois, two years at Cincinnati (2010-11) and three seasons at Central Michigan.