Titans will play the Bengals in Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs

The two teams will play on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans know their foe for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

They will play the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

With a Bengals win on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers losing on Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati was the lowest seed to advance from the Wild Card Round. That means they take on the one seed of the AFC, which is the Titans.

The Titans are coming off a first round bye after securing the one seed by beating the Houston Texas in week 18 of the regular season to remain the team with the best record in the conference.

The Bengals are coming off their first win in the playoffs in the last 31 years.

The Titans have a sour taste in their mouth from the playoffs, losing 30-13 to the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 in the Wild Card Round. in 2020, they made it to the AFC Championship, but came up one game short of the Super Bowl losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 35-24.