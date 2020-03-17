Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots

Tom Brady to be free agent as he announces on his Facebook Tuesday that he will not be returning to the New England Patriots.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady announced Tuesday that he will be leaving the New England Patriots.

On his Facebook page, he firstly thanks his fans. He says his 20 years in Massachusetts have been the happiest.

At this time, he says he does not know where his football career is heading.

2020 marks 20 years Brady has been a member of the New England Patriots.