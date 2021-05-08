Top 2021 recruits shine in front of NBA scouts at Iverson Classic

Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, JD Davison show out in Bartlett; NLE Choppa performs at halftime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Top basketball players from across the country were at Bartlett High School Saturday for the Iverson Classic.

NBA legend Allen Iverson was in the building for his All-Star game. It featured some of the biggest names in the 2021 class like 7-foot-3 Gonzaga commit Chet Holmgren, Duke bound Paolo Banchero and Alabama's JD Davison.

Grizzlies GM/EVP Zach Kleiman was among the host of NBA representatives on hand for the game.

Halftime even featured a surprise performance from 18-year-old Memphis rapper NLE Choppa.

Two Memphis signees participated in the game: Josh Minott and Johnathan Lawson. The multi-day event presented the future Tigers their first chance to practice with one another.

"He's got a great game, great feel for the game," Minott said of Lawson. "We both have similar guard skills. Overall it's great to see how he plays and I think it will help our chemistry for next year."