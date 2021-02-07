Top Cardinals prospects, childhood best friends Matthew Liberatore and Nolan Gorman reunited with Memphis Redbirds

The pair will play in the All-Star Futures Game on July 11

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The St. Louis Cardinals promoted the organization's top hitting prospect, 3B Nolan Gorman to Triple-A Memphis this week.

In doing so, they also reunited Gorman with his childhood best friend LHP Matthew Liberatore--the Cardinals top pitching prospect.

As the late, great Grizzlies play-by-play announcer Don Poier would say: Only in the movies, and in Memphis.

"The script keeps getting better in ways that I never imagined," Liberatore said.



The two first met at the age of five--fittingly enough--on a baseball field.

"Our parents started hanging out outside the baseball field, and that brought us together, hanging out more," Gorman said.

Their families took trips together. They played on the same club teams, and for rival high schools in Arizona.

In 2018, they were both drafted in the first round. St. Louis picked Gorman at No. 19 overall. Tampa Bay selected Liberatore three spots earlier at No. 16.

Less than two years later, the Rays traded Matthew to the Cardinals in a deal for Randy Arozarena.

"When he came over, it just probably changed not necessarily the outcome of what our careers could be, but definitely helped it," Gorman said.

When Gorman was promoted to Triple-A Memphis this week, Liberatore was among the first to know..

Moving on up!



INF Nolan Gorman has been promoted to @memphisredbirds (AAA).



INF Malcolm Nunez has been promoted to @Sgf_Cardinals (AA).



INF Jordan Walker has been promoted to @peoriachiefs (High-A). — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 28, 2021

"I think the first texts were, where are you living? And is their room for me?" Gorman said, prompting laughter from both prospects. The answer to the second question was yes. In the last week, they have become both teammates and roommates.

The pair shared the diamond for the first time Wednesday night. Liberatore went eight strong innings, while Gorman had a game-tying RBI single in the 6-3 win over Jacksonville.

"To be able to be this close to the ultimate goal and doing that together is just something that you don't see happen, or will see happen," Liberatore said. "I really can't put into words how special all the things that have happened to us are.