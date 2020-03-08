WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational remains the same for TPC Southwind maintenance crew, even amid COVID-19

"This is our Super Bowl," says TPC Southwind course superintendent Nick Bisanz.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pandemic or not. Rain or shine.

The maintenance crew at TPC Southwind has a job to do.

Arriving as early as 4:30 a.m., an army of 45 groundskeepers become mowers, rollers, rakers and cup-cutters to maintain the 200-acre property twice each day.

"It's been a constant," TPC Southwind course superintendent Nick Bisanz said. "It's been a normal piece of our old lives that hasn't really changed."

So much is different at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational this year, but looking out at the course--other than this missing gallery--you would think this is any other year. That is exactly how the grounds crew wants it.

The finished product is admired by the masses on national television, but the effort that goes into it is often forgotten. Bisanz says that is just fine.

"We are truly the behind-the-scenes group," he said. "We prefer it that way, we like it that way. We're not in this for the glory at all, but this is our Super Bowl."

The maintenance crew doubles in size during the World Golf Championship, thanks to volunteers. Many work at other nearby courses but pitch-in to help make Memphis' big moment look immaculate.

"To get all of the stuff done here, you've got to have some other guys," Olive Branch Country Club superintendent Chase Smith said after he finished mowing the 18th green. "That what makes this brotherhood so good."

"You don't hear about the golf course maintenance volunteers," Bisanz said. "But we're just as dependent on them as the rest of the operation."

The most essential member of the crew is Millie, a 7-year-old border collie.

"She's the ambassador of good will out here," said Bisanz, Millie's owner.

After the grass is mowed and the cups are placed, Millie rides shotgun with Bisanz to inspect the grounds.

The rules official also has to ensure that the course is ready for play. Millie sits on the edge of the green, anxiously awaits for their stamp of approval. Her ears perk, her head tilted to the side, as they examine the 11th green.

She can rest assured: all of their hard work paid off. Despite the downpour, the course is good to go.

There is always the chance a golfer complains about the conditions. Bisanz has a theory about that.

"A lot of times you find course satisfaction is a direct correlation with the leaderboard," he said.