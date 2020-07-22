TSSAA Board of Control passes new regulations, contingency plan for girls' soccer

Here is a list of the 12 regulations the TSSAA board of control agreed upon.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — TSSAA Board of Control approves Girls' soccer contingency plan

The TSSAA Board of Control has approved a contingency plan for girls' soccer in case the Governor's State of Emergency order is still in effect (it currently is set to last through Aug. 19). If that is indeed the case, the season will start on Sept. 7. The regular season will be extended by two weeks and the state championships would be held on Nov. 11-14.

The TSSAA Board of Control approved a set of regulations for teams to follow during the COVID-19 pandemic. These regulations apply not just during the duration of Governor Bill Lee's State of Emergency order (through Aug. 29), but for the remainder of this pandemic. A full detailed version of each guideline will be released after the meeting.

1) Temperature checks are needed for all player/coaches/personnel before practice. A temperature above 100.4 sends the person in question home, they can't return until getting a negative COVID-19 test or a doctor's note.

2) No coach/player/personnel can compete in a contest or practice without going through COVID-19 screening. Focus for these will be weekly. Standard COVID-19 symptoms.

3) No scrimmages, jamborees, 7-on-7 or other types of practices with other teams. Only official contests. Off-season practice for other sports must remain non-contact

4) At contests: coaches, players, team personnel, officials, administrators and fans must have their temperature checked before entering the facility. If they have a temperature about 100.4 degrees, they will be turned away.

5) At each contest, a symptom checklist shall be posted prominently for spectators.

6) At contests where fan attendance is permitted, member schools are encouraged to limit fan attendance to a number that will allow for adequate social distancing. (ex. 1/4, 1/3 of capacity)

7) Member schools will require that all fans wear facial coverings at all times while on-site (except children under age 2) and maintain social distancing

8) Temperature checks and symptom questionnaire applies to members of school band, pep band and cheerleaders

9) If there is a public address system used, the host school will make announcements, reminding spectators about physical distancing.

10) Host school is responsible for providing staff to frequently clean and sanitize areas.

11) Concessions stands are discouraged. This is not a mandate, but if concession stands are done, they recommend social distancing, masks and call-in orders