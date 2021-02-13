Five Shelby County athletes on being named TSSAA Mr. and Miss Basketball Award finalists

Christian Brothers, ECS, Houston, Hutchison and Tipton-Rosemark all boast honorees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five high school basketball players from Shelby County have been named Tennessee Mr. and Miss Basketball Award finalists.

Hutchison senior, and Georgia Tech signee, Carmyn Harrison is the lone Miss Basketball finalist.

Chandler Jackson (CBHS), Kameron Jones (ECS), Mason Miller (Houston) and Alex Anderson from Tipton-Rosemark round out the boys finalist honorees.

"It kind of shows the hard work is paying off," Anderson said. "It's a plus. It's a confidence boost."

"Every year, the girls you play with or the girls you see, they're Miss Basketball, and you're just like 'Woah, can I do that?'" Harrison said. "And just to be in the running for this, I just feel honored to be in that position."

In a season that was not even certain to take place, Harrison said she takes the court with a new appreciation for the game she loves.

"Every day I kind of just pray about it, that nothing gets canceled, that we're all being safe and following COVID precautions," she said. "I'm glad that we haven't had to cancel anything or postpone playoffs or the state tournament so far, and I hope we keep just staying blessed like that."

A unique wrinkle to this year's finalists: All five schools have never had a Mr. or Miss Basketball Award winner, meaning anyone who wins will be making history for their program.

"I did not know that," Anderson said with a smile at the realization. "There have been a lot of good ball players to come out of Tipton-Rosemark, whether people know it or not. So, to be the first one, that would mean a lot, but it's not just myself. Like I didn't get here myself, it was also my teammates too."

"I feel like that paves the way for people coming in after me," Jones said. "Just showing that if you come here, you can do it."