TSSAA to decide football contingency plan on Wednesday

The TSSAA Board of Control meets on Wednesday to address the upcoming football and girls' soccer seasons.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Board of Control will vote on a contingency plan for the upcoming football season on Wednesday.

The association released the full agenda for the meeting at Siegel High School on Monday evening.

According to the agenda, "The board needs to decide which football plan will be adopted if we are not able to start practice by Aug. 3 due to the extension of the Governor's State Emergency Order."

Governor Bill Lee extended the State of Emergency order in Tennessee to August 29. Part of the order put a hold on sports, limiting "contact sports with a requirement or substantial likelihood of routine close contact."

This forced the TSSAA to adjust how it will schedule the 2020 football season.

On July 1, the association offered four plan options for the upcoming football season. The plans are as follows:

1) 32-Team Bracket

-Contact practice will begin August 30

-The regular season will start on September 18

-Teams will play seven games in the regular season with the postseason starting on time

-Teams will disregard their current season schedule and the TSSAA will come up with a region schedule for teams to play.

-Teams that don't make the postseason will have the option to play two additional games to help fill out their schedule

2) 16-Team Bracket

-Contact practice will begin August 30

-The regular season will start on September 18

-Teams will play eight games in the regular season with the first week of the postseason canceled and replaced with the final regular season game

-Teams will disregard their current season schedule and the TSSAA will come up with a region schedule for teams to play

-Only the winner and runner-up of each region will make the postseason

-Teams that don't make the postseason will have the option to play two additional games to help fill out their schedule

3) 8-Team Bracket

-Contact practice will begin August 30

-The regular season will start on September 18

-Teams will play nine games in the regular season with the first and second week of the postseason canceled and replaced with the final two regular season games

-Schools will follow their season schedule, starting with Week 5. They will then work their way through their schedule, playing their Week 3 and Week 4 opponent as the final two games of the regular season

-The TSSAA will help to reschedule any region games that would have been played in the first two weeks of the regular season

-Only the region champion will make the postseason

-Teams that don't make the postseason will have the option to play one additional game to help fill out their schedule

4) No championships

-Contact practice will begin August 30

-The regular season will start on September 18

-No postseason will be played, instead each school will play 10 regular season games.

-TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress emphasized this was the least popular option

There is now a hybrid option that will be eligible for the board to vote on this Wednesday.

The TSSAA was set to vote on a contingency plan on July 8, but decided to delay the vote as they were waiting to hear more information from the Governor’s Economic Recovery Task Force to see if they could receive an exemption from the State of Emergency.

The agenda also states that the board must approve the contingency plan for girls' soccer. This plan would extend the regular season by two weeks, with the state championships taking place from Nov. 11-14.

The board will also discuss fall sports regulations and how to handle teams who cannot play due to a COVID-19 outbreak.