TSSAA to keep pandemic rules in place if a team misses a game due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) voted to keep rules regarding missed games due to COVID-19 in place for 2021-22 sports season.

The pandemic rules, which were passed in 2020, guide what happens if a school has to postpone any games due to COVID-19 infections or concerns.

If a school has to postpone, the two schools have the option to reschedule the game at another date. If a new date cannot be worked out, the opposing team would receive the win for seeding purposes -- but it would not count as a loss for the team that cancels.

The TSSAA said if the team that cannot play is the visiting team, it would remain the visiting team the following year.

Any student that has tested positive for COVID-19 will need to received clearance from a medical provider before they can resume team activities. Any student or coach who tests positive or is suspected to be positive for COVID-19 should follow CDC recommendations and self-isolate until they fully recover.