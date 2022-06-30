Tyus Jones returning to the Grizzlies, according to ESPN

The Grizzlies guard will be returning to the team on a two-year, $30 million deal.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones will be coming back to the team on a two-year, $30 million deal, according to ESPN.

Jones was one of the most notable free agents on the Grizzlies, with questions surrounding whether he'd return to the team for 2022-2023.

With this deal, Memphis now has their backup for Ja Morant, who missed 25 games during the 2021-2022 regular season due to various injuries.

Jones posted a career-high 8.7 points per game in 2021-2022, and averaged more than 21 minutes played over 73 games.

He was also a key performer in the Grizzlies' 2022 playoff run, scoring 9.2 points and 4.5 assists per game in 12 games played.