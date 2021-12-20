x
The 16-year run is over | UConn women's basketball team out of AP's Top 10 poll

The Huskies fell four spots to No. 11 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll a day after losing to Louisville.
Credit: AP
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, center right, talks with Dorka Juhasz (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Connecticut — UConn’s record 16-year run in the top 10 is over.

The Huskies fell four spots to No. 11 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll a day after losing to Louisville.

UConn had been ranked among the first 10 teams in the poll for 313 straight weeks dating back to March 2005, when the team was also 11th.

No. 10 Baylor now has the longest active streak, with 136 consecutive weeks.

South Carolina remained the unanimous top choice, receiving all 29 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks will face No. 2 Stanford on Tuesday in the second 1-vs-2 showdown this season.

