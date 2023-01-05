Undrafted Tigers still make NFL dreams come true

Going undrafted gave a number of Tigers the option to choose the team they want to try out for.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over the weekend hundreds of hungry athletes heard their names called in the NFL Draft. Still, even if their name is not called, it does not mean their pro dreams die.

For the first time in a decade, the Memphis football program did not have a player drafted into the NFL. That includes Quindell Johnson their defensive leader this past season.

Johnson may not have had his name called during draft weekend, but going undrafted may be a blessing in disguise.

Johnson knew he likely would not be a Day One or even Day Two selection in the NFL Draft. He knew Day Three was the best chance of getting a phone call with his dreams on the other line.

"Just watching the draft that third day for four or five hours, just sitting there watching and your name not getting called, everybody passing you up. It messes with you a little bit emotionally," Johnson said.

The tape was there. Johnson’s led the Tigers defense the last three years. He was second in tackles this season (77) and led the Tigers with four interceptions. At the end of the year, he was named First Team All-AAC and hoped his performance would speak for itself.

"I just felt like throughout my time in Memphis, just me taking the opportunities that I had in Memphis and making the most of them is what stuck out to m," Johnson said.

The draft came and went with no phone call. It was disappointing, but Johnson knew from that point forward his NFL future was in his own hands.

Undrafted players become free agents and have the option to negotiate with whatever team they feel their talents would best be suited.

Johnson signed on with the Los Angeles Rams, hoping he can prove himself in an already young defensive secondary. Something he’s more than used to doing.

"It probably was the best thing for me not to get drafted. It’s all going to work out in itself, it’s all going to come full circle like I said. I just felt like getting drafted wasn’t the best thing for me. I’m still blessed to go to LA and showcase my talent," Johnson said.

Johnson will head to Los Angeles for rookie onboarding May 12-15 to begin his journey of sticking on the roster with the Rams. He’s not the only Tiger with that option. In total, six Tigers either signed undrafted free agent deals or accepted invitations to a rookie minicamp:

Xavier Cullens - Linebacker - New York Giants

Austin Myers - Offensive Lineman - New York Giants

Sylvonta Oliver - Defensive Back - New York Giants

Quindell Johnson - Defensive Back - Los Angeles Rams

Tyler Murray - Linebacker - Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Doyle - Punter - Houston Texans

Doyle was ninth in the NCAA in punting average this year (45.9 avg) and a First Team All-AAC selection. Much like Johnson he’s excited to prove his talents with the Houston Texans

"Just having everyone around me right now and being able to celebrate this is something special and nothing I'm going to take for granted," Doyle said. "I know there's a lot of people that would like to be in my shoes so I'm going to make the most of it."

Doyle was not surprised to see himself go undrafted as a punter, but felt strongly about joining up with the Texans after a private workout and pre-draft conversations.

He spent 4 years at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville before transferring to Memphis for two years. During his time as a Volunteer, he was a backup to Trevor Daniel.

Daniel was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Houston Texans in 2018 and punted with the team the next season. Doyle said it felt full circle to sign with the same team.