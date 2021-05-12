No. 8 Ole Miss to play No. 6 Baylor in Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss returns to the Sugar Bowl for the second time in five years and the ninth time overall.

NEW ORLEANS — No. 6 Baylor and No. 8 Mississippi will match up in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Baylor is coming off a Big 12 football championship after holding off Oklahoma State for a 21-16 victory Saturday in the conference title game.

Ole Miss concluded its regular season with a 31-21 victory over Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night for its first 10-win regular season in program history.

