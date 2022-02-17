Memphis Tigers football announces 2022 schedule

The Tigers will host seven of its 12 regular-season opponents at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis football team announced the 2022 schedule on Thursday. The Tigers will host seven of its 12 regular-season opponents at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

According to a release, the slate includes contests against seven bowl teams from last season, including four games in Memphis against bowl-eligible North Texas, Houston, UCF, and Tulsa.

“The 2022 schedule provides this program a great opportunity,” head coach Ryan Silverfield said. “Our non-conference games, along with our AAC contests, will give our team the opportunity to play one of the more competitive schedules in the country. We are excited to be able to play seven of our games in front of our great fans here in Memphis as well.”

In non-conference play, Memphis will face Mississippi State on the road to open the season on Sept. 3, before hosting Arkansas State (Sept. 17), North Texas (Sept. 24) and North Alabama (Nov. 19) at the Liberty Bowl.

The Tigers will open American Athletic Conference (AAC) play on Sept. 10 when the team travels to Annapolis, Md., to face Navy. On Oct. 1, Memphis will host Temple before facing Houston on Friday, Oct. 7, at the Liberty Bowl.

After road games at East Carolina (Oct. 15) and Tulane (Oct. 22), the Tigers will return to Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium to host UCF on Nov. 5 and Tulsa on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Memphis will end the regular season on Nov. 26 against SMU in Dallas. The 2022 AAC Championship game is slated for Saturday, Dec. 3.

The full 2022 schedule is below:

Saturday, Sept. 3 – at Mississippi State

Saturday, Sept. 10 – at Navy*

Saturday, Sept. 17 – Arkansas State

Saturday, Sept. 24 – North Texas

Saturday, Oct. 1 – Temple*

Friday, Oct. 7 – Houston*

Saturday, Oct. 15 – at East Carolina*

Saturday, Oct. 22 – at Tulane*

Saturday, Nov. 5 – UCF*

Thursday, Nov. 10 – Tulsa*

Saturday, Nov. 19 – North Alabama

Saturday, Nov. 26 – at SMU*

Saturday, Dec. 3 – AAC Championship