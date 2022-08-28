Women's and men's soccer finish two game road trip to Birmingham

Despite striking first in their final game of the UAB Soccer for the Cure Classic, Memphis came up with a draw against the Cougars.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala — Tigers Score First in 1-1 Draw with College of Charleston (Men's)

After today’s game, Memphis moves to 1-0-1 for the season.

KEY MOMENTS

Just 22 minutes into the match, Gabriel Christensen gave the Tigers the 1-0 lead when he connected with the back of the net off assists from Marcus Larikka and Hayden Anderson .

The Tigers saw multiple chances in the second half to take the lead, but all three shots put on goal were saved by Cougars goalkeeper Olly Marshall.

Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos would have the chance at the end of the match to regain the lead, but his shot sailed just high of the net.

NOTABLES

Seven different Tigers recorded shots today with Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos leading the way with four.

UP NEXT

· Memphis will open up a five-game homestand and make their first appearance at home on Thursday night when they host Xavier. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Track & Soccer Complex. Coverage of the match can be found on ESPN+ and on GoTigersGo.com.

· The Tigers will continue their homestand on Saturday, September 10 when they welcome UW-Green Bay to South Campus. First touch is set for 7 p.m.

First Half Goals Lift Tigers Over Blazers (Women's)

The Memphis Tiger women’s soccer team picked up their first road win of the season when they took down the Blazers of UAB tonight.

After today’s game, Memphis moves to 3-1-0 for the season.

KEY MOMENTS

Anne-Valerie Seto put the Tigers on the board early after Eef Kerkhof found her wide open deep in the box for the easy goal in the 14’.

found herself with the ball after a UAB defender deflected a pass in the box and Nakao connected with the back of the net to give Memphis the 2-0 lead. UAB would threaten the Tiger’s lead late in the match when Stella Kiss got one past Memphis off a corner kick in the 89’.

The Tiger defense would hold steady in the final seconds of the game to claim the win.

NOTABLES

This is the eight consecutive Tiger win over the Blazers.

For the second straight match, Sarah Bozeman got the start in goal. Bozeman would go on to make two saves in 90 minutes of work.

UP NEXT

· The Tigers will continue their road stand when they head east to take on Louisville and #8 Virginia on Thursday and Sunday, respectively. Thursday’s match is scheduled for a 6 p.m. kick-off while Sunday’s start time is set for 5 p.m.