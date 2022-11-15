USFL announces return of the Memphis Showboats

The Memphis Showboats will play at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium with the first game set for April 16, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The United States Football League (USFL) joined Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland Tuesday to announce that the Memphis Showboats will return to league for the 2023 spring season.

The first game will be played April 16, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Fans can pre-register for tickets at https://www.theusfl.com/ or https://www.ticketmaster.com/.

The USFL said all Memphis home games will be played at Liberty Stadium.

Head coach for the Showboats is Todd Haley, who has been with the USFL as head coach and general manager of the Tampa Bay Bandits.

Former Memphis Tiger Brady White has been named as quarterback for the team.

The first USFL league lasted for only three seasons between 1983 and 1985. It returned in 2022.

Introducing: The Memphis Showboats 🙌🚤



The 2023 USFL season will have another location for games: 📍 Memphis, Tennessee pic.twitter.com/KbtfYArtrK — USFL (@USFL) November 15, 2022