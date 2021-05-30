Utah spoils the Memphis playoff party as Jazz top Grizzlies in Game Three

12,185 fans were treated to performances by Young Dolph and Al Kapone, but Mike Conley and the Jazz stole the show Saturday at FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant's jumper gave Memphis the 109-107 lead with 4:27 left to play.

The Grindhouse was rocking, with the Grizzlies on the verge of a Game Three victory.

This one had everything: Excitement, drama, "Whoop That Trick," "Swag Surfin'," Young Dolph. Memphis threw everything but the kitchen sink and Justin Timberlake at Utah, but it wasn't enough. The Jazz closed on a 14-2 run to come away with the 121-111 victory, and the 2-1 series lead.

Memphis didn't score a field goal in the final 4:27, going 0-for-9 in that stretch.

The Jazz meanwhile, scored half of those 14 points at the line, sinking 7-of-9 attempts.

Only in Memphis.



Here comes the 4th Quarter. pic.twitter.com/QOewpLRKfL — Clayton Collier (@Local24Clayton) May 30, 2021

But what really sank Memphis was Utah's three-point shooting.

The Jazz hit 19 triples for the second straight game. Mike Conley was responsible for seven treys in his playoff return to The Grindhouse. He finished with 27 points, the second-leading scorer for Utah behind Donovan Mitchell, who tallied a game-high 29.

"The cherry on top would have been the win, but we're still learning and still figuring it out," Dillon Brooks said after his 27-point effort. "We (need to) make a couple of more adjustments on our game plan going in and be ready to come in and play desperate down one (game) and we (have) got to find a way to scrap out a win on our home floor."

"The fans were unbelievable. Everything you would expect with playoff basketball in Memphis," Taylor Jenkins said. "The crowd was unbelievable from the beginning to jump to the end of the game. Obviously, they fueled us when we were going on runs, their energy on the defensive side of the floor. It was awesome, awesome to be part of. Great first experience for this entire group in front of this great crowd, and I know they’ll be right back in action on Monday."

Ja Morant ended the night with 28 points on 10-of-23 shooting. He becomes just the fourth player in NBA history to score 100 points or more in his first three playoff games, joining Wilt chamberlain, George Mikan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.