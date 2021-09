Vol Baseball will host a charity home run derby on Thursday ahead of Vol football's season opener. All donations will go to help those affected by the flooding.

Tennessee Baseball is holding a charity home run derby on Thursday ahead of Vol football's season opener to help raise money for those affected by the floods in middle Tennessee.

The derby starts at 4:00 p.m. and wraps up around 4:45 p.m.

Admission is free and all donations go to help those in need.

You can expect to see a lot of homeruns from the Vols.