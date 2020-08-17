Vols full 2020 football schedule released

The Vols start their 10-game season at South Carolina and end with a home game against Florida.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols 2020 football schedule is here! The SEC released the schedules for all 14 members on Monday evening.

The schedule is as follows:

at South Carolina - Sept. 26

vs. Missouri - Oct. 3

at Georgia - Oct. 10

vs. Kentucky - Oct. 17

vs. Alabama - Oct. 24

BYE - Oct. 31

at Arkansas - Nov. 7

vs. Texas A&M - Nov. 14

at Auburn - Nov. 21

at Vanderbilt - Nov. 28

vs Florida - Dec. 5

All kickoff times will be announced at a later date.