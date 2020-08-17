Vols full 2020 football schedule released

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols 2020 football schedule is here! The SEC released the schedules for all 14 members on Monday evening.
The schedule is as follows:
at South Carolina - Sept. 26
vs. Missouri - Oct. 3
at Georgia - Oct. 10
vs. Kentucky - Oct. 17
vs. Alabama - Oct. 24
BYE - Oct. 31
at Arkansas - Nov. 7
vs. Texas A&M - Nov. 14
at Auburn - Nov. 21
at Vanderbilt - Nov. 28
vs Florida - Dec. 5
All kickoff times will be announced at a later date.
Tennessee ended the 2019 season on a six-game winning streak that culminated with a victory in the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl. Sixteen starters return for the 2020 season.