Vols fans react to trash thrown at Saturday's game on sports radio

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Vols fans are still talking about Saturday's events coming out of the weekend, from the trash throwing to the officiating.

One after another, people called into the Tony Basilio Show on Monday with their thoughts and opinions on the game itself and the way it ended.

One fan said, "it was inexcusable and it certainly was an embarrassment."

The majority of fans who called in had the same word for Saturday's ending - embarrassing.

Another fan said, "I'll never condone that behavior. There is no excuse to ever throw anything from the stands under any circumstances. But, I also will not listen to one second about how that defines the Tennessee fan base."

Another Vol fan said a lot of tension led up to the heated moment.

"You hated it, you did not want to see it - you do not condone it. There are no excuses for it, but you understood it," the fan said.

Callers were quick to talk about the alcohol sales and thoughts on making changes for future games.

"I'd like to see the SEC put their money where their mouth is and do away with beer sales after 6 eastern time and 5 central at games," the fan said.

Vols fans said they hope people can still remember the bigger picture, the players and their performance.

The fan said, "this team is fun to watch and I can't wait to see the rest of the season."